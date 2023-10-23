Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk Makes Rayman a NSFW Icon

It has been far too long since the world has seen Rayman. After debuting decades ago, the video game IP holds a wealth of nostalgia, and Ubisoft fans know it. For more than a decade now, Rayman fans have waited for another mainline update, but they have been left without one. And thanks to a new Netflix anime, well – we have learned Rayman is now unhinged thanks to his long wait.

The whole thing came to light this month in Netflix’s Captain Laserhawk. The new anime went live more than a week ago, and it is wild to put it lightly. After all, the Fry Cry 3 anime explores an action-packed world, and it features a host of Ubisoft icons including Rayman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GamesCage_/status/1715119757018718338?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Rayman is doing… worse for wear in the new Netflix anime. He is a successful talk show host in the Captain Laserhawk universe, and he’s not afraid to make censors sweat. Throughout the anime’s first season, Rayman can be found swearing left and right. And what’s more, is that this bad behavior just scratches the surface…

From doing hard drugs to feeding his alcoholism, Rayman has no boundaries. We even see the game icon hire a nude model to plate his sushi upon. There is no denying Rayman has gone off the wheels, and fans can only imagine his desperation has come from rock bottom. It has been years since the game mascot got his own game, and he is as weary as we all are.

Of course, fans have yet to give up hope on Rayman. His edgy comeback in Captain Laserhawk is far from anything expected, but he’s gone viral for it. There is still love for Rayman out there, so it is just a matter of time before Ubisoft revisits the IP. After all, Rayman Legends dates back all the way to August 2013, and it is definitely time the beloved character gets a new shot at life.

Have you seen Captain Laserhawk yet? Did you ever expect to see Rayman hit this kind of low? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!