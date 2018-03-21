‘ReLIFE’ Finale OVAs Are Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

If you have been waiting for ReLIFE to come to a close, the anime has finally given you what you need. This week, the franchise released its four-part OVA finale in Japan, and the installment has gone worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll.

Not long ago, the streaming site confirmed it has acquired the final pieces of ReLIFE. The four OVA specials follow the 2016 hit TV series and conclude the franchise. As of right now, the episodes are available to Crunchyroll users everywhere except Japan, China, North and South Korea, and Syria.

You can head over to the site now to check out the long-awaited finale! Click here to get your fill on all things ReLIFE.

For those unfamiliar with ReLIFE, the series was originally created by Yayoiso. The story follows Arata Kaizaki, a man who quits his job three months into it claiming that it does not match his potential. Because of this he has trouble finding a new job and instead picks up a part-time job at a convenience store. One day a mysterious man offers him a job, but under the strangest of prerequisites. He must take the drug “ReLIFE,” which would de-age him 10 years, and live as a high school teen again in order to figure out what is wrong with his current life’s trajectory.

The series first began life as a webcomic in 2013, and has been since collected into seven volumes once it made the transition to manga. An anime series ran for 13 episodes in July 2016, and a live-action film was released in 2017.

The TV anime’s original production team did return for this OVA finale as well. Produced by TMS Entertainment, Tomo Kosaka (Yowamushi Pedal) is returning to direct the series, Junko Yamanaka (Kamisama Kiss) is returning to design the characters, Kentaro Akiyama is returning as art director, Tomo Zama is returning as setting artist, Miyuki Isogai is returning as a color key artist, Nozomi Shitara returns as director of photography, Kumiko Sakamoto returns as editor, and Masayasu Tsubochi returns as music composer.

Have you checked out the new ReLIFE OVA series yet?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!