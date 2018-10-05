‘Re:Zero’ OVA Shares First Stills

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – turned out to be so popular when it released a couple years ago that it’s getting an OVA called Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow, and the first stills from it feature a whole slew of returning characters.

Specifically, the new stills from the OVA feature the silver-haired half elf Emilia and her entourage, including protagonist Subaru, maids Rem and Ram, and Beatrice the librarian. Nothing of any real substance appears to be happening in the stills, at least out of context, but one does show Rem and Subaru looking at… something or other under a piece of wood with ambiguous expressions on their faces.

You can check out all the stills in the attached gallery. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow is scheduled to open in Japanese theaters on October 6th, and is described as such:

“Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?”

For anyone unfamiliar, the series Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver-haired elf named Emilia, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

But after the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with Emilia.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. The series was licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

