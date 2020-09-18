Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Fans Were Stunned by Season 2's Newest Episode

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has been stunning fans with each new episode of the second season thus far, but the newest episode truly threw everyone for a loop with just how intense it got. Subaru has been trapped in one of his harshest trials yet as he has had to try and save multiple characters across multiple locations within a short span of time, but the newest slate of episodes has seen Subaru fail miserably over and over again as the consequences only seem to get more terrifying and dire with each of Subaru's new loops.

Episode 36 of the series (and the eleventh of the second season overall) had Subaru come across some of his wildest consequences yet as he was witness to quite a few brutal deaths along with getting a few notable nuggets to continue the story along. But the most intense moment of the episode? Emilia has seemingly changed.

Episode 36 reveals an intense version of Emilia that's much creepier than she ever has been in the series, and along with everything else in the episode, fans aren't sure how to feel.