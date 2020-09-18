Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Fans Were Stunned by Season 2's Newest Episode
Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has been stunning fans with each new episode of the second season thus far, but the newest episode truly threw everyone for a loop with just how intense it got. Subaru has been trapped in one of his harshest trials yet as he has had to try and save multiple characters across multiple locations within a short span of time, but the newest slate of episodes has seen Subaru fail miserably over and over again as the consequences only seem to get more terrifying and dire with each of Subaru's new loops.
Episode 36 of the series (and the eleventh of the second season overall) had Subaru come across some of his wildest consequences yet as he was witness to quite a few brutal deaths along with getting a few notable nuggets to continue the story along. But the most intense moment of the episode? Emilia has seemingly changed.
Episode 36 reveals an intense version of Emilia that's much creepier than she ever has been in the series, and along with everything else in the episode, fans aren't sure how to feel. Read on to see what fans are saying about Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s newest Season 2 episode, and let us know what you thought of it in the comments! You can also reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Why Isn't it a Horror Anime?
Why is ReZERO not classified as a horror genre😅#ReZero pic.twitter.com/bum14bMFuI— Dylan@Re:ZERO Season 2 (@ReignSenpai) September 16, 2020
"Horrified, Shocked, and in Absolute Awe"
I’m horrified, shocked and in absolute awe
How does re:zero outdo itself every week??
Beatrice’s meltdown, Emilia’s horrifying personality change and Roswaal’s insane actions; I was captivated every second
100/10 ep 👍🏼 #rezero pic.twitter.com/XW4zaLSvZV— Saya (@civsone_) September 16, 2020
Every Single Second.
me during every second of episode 36 #rezero pic.twitter.com/z6nhUZiaTe— pain (@dushajcd) September 16, 2020
It's All in the Eyes...
eye pics: from last week vs this week #rezero #リゼロ pic.twitter.com/02Kltxdw9q— َ (@RMilos_) September 16, 2020
Emilia, That You?
The Emilia scenes this episode had such an uneasy feel to them #rezero pic.twitter.com/YJz1X5r1pY— Alex! (Re:Zero S2) (@EMTenshi) September 16, 2020
Beatrice Fans Represent
MY LITTLE PRINCESS 🥺❤️ #ReZero #リゼロ pic.twitter.com/E7GlLwNDOw— Tessa~🌸🍥 WAITING FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN & BLEACH 💖 (@TessaSakata) September 16, 2020
"Sad, Angry, Shocked, Horny, Scared and Captivated"
ReZero managed to make me Sad, angry, shocked, horny, scared and captivated in 1 episode
this anime is a 10/10....disagreeing is for fools pic.twitter.com/7BUDPN8y52— 𝙔𝙖𝙢𝙖 🖤 (@YamaLvrr) September 16, 2020
Emilia, but Dark Mode
The two sides of Emilia 😇😈 #ReZero #ReZeroSeason2 pic.twitter.com/fGsreGYjHq— Edible 🍁 (@hoesmadasf) September 16, 2020
"Another 10/10 Episode"
this rezero episode was fucking fantastic. the storyboarding was so incredible, and that ending scene was spectacular. another 10/10 episode this show doesnt miss pic.twitter.com/YYdZ4lMfHz— うんち頭 (@shell92793013) September 16, 2020
Did You Make it Through the Whole Episode in One Piece?
#rezero The most intense episode of this season “I suppose” pic.twitter.com/SUdBFiaynu— S ☄️ C ☄️☄️🔥 B ☄️🧂🎸🥁🎤🎹🎧 とてもクールな少年 (@SoCoolBoi3) September 16, 2020