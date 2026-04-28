Real Life Police Force Recreates Anime’s Greatest Moments

The anime industry has hit some major heights in recent years, causing the medium to appear in places that fans might not expect. While North American sports teams have collaborated with Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Dragon Ball, to name a few, Japan still has plenty of crossovers between real-world organizations and the anime universe. To help promote a police force in the East, numerous officers have been recreating some of the greatest poses from the anime world. Dragon Ball, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and even Baki Hanma are recreated by these officers who have introduced the “Pose Police” to the world at large.

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Taking to their official social media account, the Nagasaki Prefectural Police struck poses from characters including Josuke Higashikata, Yujiro Hanma, and Captain Ginyu, while also sharing valuable information to residents, “Yo! We’re the Pose Police! How’s your new spring life going? We’re training our bodies for summer! Nagasaki Prefectural Police is recruiting new members (staff)! Check the net for details! DRARARAAAH—!!! Also, watch out for scams impersonating the police!” Considering how popular anime has grown in Japan over the decades, it makes sense that even the police would incorporate elements from the medium to spread awareness online. You can judge the poses for yourself below.

A History of Anime Poses

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Even during some of the most serious anime in the industry, there is always room for comedy. For example, the events that took place on the Planet Namek in Dragon Ball Z were fit to bursting with murder, violence, and fights that would determine the fate of the universe. Even the Ginyu Force themselves, showing up on the scene by sporting ridiculous poses, were a mixture of horror and comedy. When you first see Frieza’s strongest lieutenants, Ginyu, Berter, Jeice, Recoome, and Guldo are working on their best poses, but eventually create a series of problems for the Z-Fighters, all the same.

Of all the anime franchises that have “poses” during their runtimes, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has become a series well known for its poses. The Joestars, throughout the history of Hirohiko Araki’s franchise, might have plenty of differences, but the vast majority of the Stand users have busted out poses to celebrate, mourn, or anything in between. Luckily, anime fans can expect more since Netflix recently resurrected the series via JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. While the premiere episode landed earlier this year, the next leg of the race has yet to receive a release date, though fans can expect the anime adaptation to return later this year. With the series also having two storylines that follow the Steel Ball Run via JoJolion and The JOJOLands, we can expect years more of Stands on the small screen, especially since Araki himself has stated that he would love nothing more than to create new chapters of his manga forever.

What do you think of the anime poses from this Japanese police force? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!