JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Drops New Spin-Off Details

The Steel Ball Run recently made headlines for quite a few reasons earlier this year, as the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has spun the heads of anime fans worldwide. Following David Productions’ highly anticipated premiere, fans have been dying to see episode two, but the second episode has yet to reveal its release date. With the return of the anime adaptation set to arrive later this year, the world of Johnny Joestar is making a surprise return outside of the small screen. A new light novel is set to arrive from the beloved anime franchise, with new details about its story and characters surfacing online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Lonesome Tim – Lasso, Bullets, and Hexed Maiden takes place during the events of the Steel Ball Run, focusing on the titular character as he drops out of the race. So far in the anime, Tim hasn’t had much screen time compared to the introduction of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppelli, though this is sure to change as the anime progresses. While this spin-off isn’t made by franchise creator Hirohiko Araki, author Kira Tsukinami is looking to do justice to the original work. With the release of the first chapter earlier this year, a breakdown of several of the characters has been revealed. You can check out the descriptions below.

Descriptions of the new characters and Stands in the first half of the Lonesome Tim light novel. The rest of the novel will release later. pic.twitter.com/6du49uAoON — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) April 14, 2026

Joestar Spin-Offs Explained

David Production

Throughout the history of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the anime franchise has been creating spin-offs and side stories to help further explore the characters that are a part of the Joestar universe. There have been countless stories that feature the likes of Stardust Crusaders’ Iggy, Battle Tendency’s Lisa Lisa, Golden Wind’s Pannacotta Fugo, and many more. While many of these titles haven’t been animated, there has been one major spin-off that has received not only an anime adaptation, but a live-action adaptation as well.

When it comes to the most popular supporting characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, you’d be hard-pressed to find one bigger than Kishibe Rohan. The manga artist who first appeared in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, is one of Hirohiko Araki’s favorite characters, with the manga artist routinely returning to the fictional manga creator. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan received an anime series and has also netted a live-action television series with feature-length films to boot. A new episode of this series is arriving later this year, which will be an entirely original tale that never took place in the manga, proving how popular Rohan has become.

Luckily, while Steel Ball Run has been mired in controversy, Netflix officially responded to fan demand for more episodes. The streaming service not only confirmed that the next installment would arrive in 2026, but the episodes would be released weekly for the next leg of the cross-country race. To date, the Steel Ball Run hasn’t revealed how many episodes fans can expect in total, but considering the length of the original story, viewers are in for the long haul.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!