Rent-a-Girlfriend Cosplay Readies Chizuru for a Date

One lovely Rent-a-Girlfriend cosplay is readying Chizuru Mizuhara for a big date! Reiji Miyajima’s original Weekly Shonen Magazine series was a pretty big hit at first, but has since only gotten more popular following the successful debut of its anime adaptation. This new series debut was one of the few new anime projects that managed to release amidst all of the chaos of 2020, but yet still made a major impression on fans over the course of its run as part of the Summer 2020 anime schedule. A major reason why was due to all of the adorable heroines at the center.

The most standout of all of them is the one we meet first, Chizuru, as main character Kazuya signs up for a special dating companion service and schedules his first date with her. This leads to all sorts of new misunderstandings and shenanigans over the course of that first season, and now many fans are anxious to see where it all leads for Chizuru in the next season. As a way to help ease that wait of uncertain length, artist @nymphahri has brought Chizuru to life through some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Rent-A-Girlfriend is currently scheduled to return for Season 2 next year, but has yet to nail down a concrete release window or date as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with the anime’s debut season ahead of the new episodes coming next year, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such, “Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. “Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.” Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, “You’re Kazuya-kun, right?” A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”

What do you think? Where does Chizuru rank among your favorites in Rent-A-Girlfriend? How did you like the first season of the series overall? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes when they release next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about Rent-A-Girlfriend and everything anime in the comments!