Rent-a-Girlfriend Hypes Season 2 Premiere with New Trailer

Rent-a-Girlfriend is on the cusp of its comeback, and fans have their eyes locked on season two. After all, Chizuru left a big impression on fans when she first met Kazuya Kinoshita in 2020. And now, a new trailer has gone live hyping the new season as you can see below.

The short clip showcases our favorite for-hire girlfriend as Chizuru continues her adventures with Kazuya. Of course, they are joined by a slew of other suitors who are desperate to win the boy over. But of course, fans have a special place in their heart for Chizuru as far as this contest goes.

【New Teaser】

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2

Scheduled for July 1!



✨More: https://t.co/7Xz7N9aIDb pic.twitter.com/aAEorMaQwl — AnimeTV チェーン 🔜 AX (@animetv_jp) June 29, 2022

For those who don't know, Rent-a-Girlfriend is expected to debut on Crunchyroll starting July 1st. The series is overseen by TMS Entertainment this season under director Kazuomi Koga. So if you want to know more about the rom-com, you can check out the official synopsis of Rent-a-Girlfriend below:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

