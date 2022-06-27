Rent-a-Girlfriend Debuts Life-Sized Statue of Chizuru

Rent-a-Girlfriend may have a single season to its name, but that won't be the case for long. The hit series is slated to debut its newest season in July, and all eyes are on Chizuru Mizuhara ahead of the premiere. And to celebrate, one lucky fan will be able to meet the heroine IRL thanks to a special life-size contest.

The update comes from Japan as a popular figure builder overseas felt it was time to bring Rent-a-Girlfriend to life. It took some time, but a life-size figure of Chizuru was built earlier this year. After putting in all the finishing touches, the anime statue is ready to be shipped out, and its creator has launched a contest for locals to snap a selfie with Chizuru herself.

One lucky lottery winner will get the opportunity to take a picture with the figure; Not for sale

According to the contest rules, fans can enter a simple lottery draw to win the chance to take a photo with the statue. This life-size figure is one of a kind, so it is not up for sale. However, as Rent-a-Girlfriend rolls out its new season, netizens could see this figure pop up around Japan at fan events.

Of course, Rent-a-Girlfriend is popular enough to float this sort of contest, and Chizuru is just the girl to get them involved. If you have not checked out the anime for yourself, you still have time to binge season one before Rent-a-Girlfriend makes its comeback. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now, and you can find the show's official synopsis below:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

Would you care to enter this Rent-a-Girlfriend contest? Or are you happy enough knowing season two is around the corner?