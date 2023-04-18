Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Celebrates Chizuru's Birthday With New Poster

The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime is currently gearing up for its highly anticipated return to screens with Season 3 as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule later this year, and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 is going all out for Chizuru Mizuhara's birthday with a special new poster! Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 wrapped up its run with a pretty big cliffhanger teases Kazuya and Chizuru's potentially changing future, and thus all eyes have been on Season 3 to see where the anime takes its central duo next. And as always, Chizuru remains the main standout of the anime's heroines overall.

This is especially true when in celebration of Chizuru Mizuhara's birthday on April 19th in Japan, Rent-a-Girlfriend has gone all out for the occasion for the heroine with a new poster showing off a whole new look for Chizuru. With more girlfriends popping up in Kazuya and Chizuru's life moving forward in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, this vacation visual for Chizuru may be one of the last times she gets a moment of peace before the new wave of chaos hits. Check out the new Chizuru birthday poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 below:

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 has yet to reveal a concrete release date for its new episodes as of this writing, but it is currently scheduled to premiere this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2023 anime schedule. Featuring a returning cast from the first two seasons, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will feature new addition Mini Yaemori, who will be voiced by Yui Serizawa in the coming episodes. The staff largely remains the same with Shin'ya Une taking over as director. You can catch up with Rent-a-Girlfriend's first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease it as such:

"A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their 'relationship' to the very core!"

How do you like this new look at Rent-a-Girlfriend's Chizuru ahead of Season 3?