Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Announced

Rent-a-Girlfriend has announced that it will be coming back for Season 3 now that the second season of the anime has officially wrapped up! After making a splash as one of the few new anime projects making their debut during the tough Summer 2020 anime season, the anime adaptation taking on Reiji Miyajima's original manga series came back for a second season this year. Now that the rest of the Summer 2022 anime schedule is coming to an end, Rent-a-Girlfriend left fans on an interesting cliffhanger for where it could go next. Thankfully, it has been confirmed that more is on the way!

Following the final episode of the second season launching a major cliffhanger for Kazuya and Chizuru's potential future relationship changes, Rent-a-Girlfriend took to its official Twitter account to officially announce that the series has indeed been picked up for a third season! Featuring the main four leads discussing the second season coming to an end, they're soon surprised by the fact that Season 3 will be coming our way soon! You can check out the official announcement for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 below:

Rent-a-Girlfriend has yet to set a release window, date, or have detailed production staff or potential returning cast as of this initial announcement. On the bright side, that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the first two seasons of the series as Rent-a-Girlfriend is now streaming on Crunchyroll! They begin to tease the second season as such, "A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends."

The synopsis continues with, "Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their 'relationship' to the very core!"

Are you surprised to see Rent-a-Girlfriend returning for Season 3? What did you think of Season 2's run?