Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Poster Released

Are you ready for more rom-com hijinks and rentable girlfriends? Well, if that is the case, then the team at TMS Entertainment have you covered. Rent-a-Girlfriend is slated to return this year with a new season, and a poster just dropped for the big release.

As you can see below, the key art highlights season three and its favorite girls. Chizuru is front and center as expected while Mami and Ruka stand to the side. Sumi finishes up the group photo, and all of the girls are dressed in whimsical white dresses. So of course, we're sure Kazuya would give these outfits two thumbs up.

Fans can expect all of these characters to return to television this summer as Rent-a-Girlfriend season three is slated for July 2023. This premiere comes a year after season two went live, and of course, the show kicked off with season one back in July 2020. It is all but a summer tradition to welcome a new season each year, so fans can look forward this 2023 drop.

If you are not caught up with Rent-a-Girlfriend or know what it is, the series began in 2017 as a manga under Reiji Miyajima. The harem rom-com has become one of the biggest titles at Kodansha, and characters such as Chizuru are rather popular online. If you want to binge the anime's first two seasons, you can find them streaming on Crunchyroll. And for those wanting more details on the series, the official synopsis of Rent-a-Girlfriend can be found below:

"You can rent a girlfriend, but can you buy love? Reeling from a bad breakup, Kazuya rents the beautiful, polite Chizuru for a date. But rock bottom might be so much lower than he thought! Chizuru is much more than the pretty face and sweet demeanor he thought he'd bargained for... In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways!"