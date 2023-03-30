HIDIVE Announces Spring 2023 Schedules
The spring anime season is almost upon us for 2023 and there are quite a few series to choose from. While many might be housed on Crunchyroll, the streaming service known as HIDIVE is also set to drop some movers and shakers in the anime world starting next month. Now, the platform has released a list of some of the biggest anime adaptations that we can expect to arrive in April and beyond and there are some that might definitely grab the attention when it comes to the anime-loving audience out there.
HIDIVE might be one of the biggest streaming competitors to Crunchyroll at present which focuses predominantly on the anime game. With the streaming service housing exclusives including Eminence in Shadow, Urusei Yatsura, Call of The Night, I'm Quitting Heroing, and Made in Abyss to name a few, HIDIVE is looking to carve out a niche for itself in the anime market. Such is definitely the case with this year's spring season, wherein the streaming service will release a handful of anime exclusives straight from Japan.
HIDIVE's Future
HIDIVE announced earlier this month that the streaming service would be partnering with Japan's MBS Network, allowing the platform to house more anime exclusives in the future. Following the announcement, the current president of HIDIVE and Sentai Filmworks, John Ledford, had this to say when it came to the partnership:
"This is a truly historic agreement for HIDIVE and is the culmination of our partnership with MBS. This output deal cements Sentai's position as one of the world's most established and leading suppliers of popular and high-quality anime content. But not only that, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: from Villainess to Savior and the other series will significantly elevate HIDIVE's reputation with fans as not only the new go-to anime streaming platform but also as the pipeline to some of Japan's most highly anticipated titles."
This spring anime season is one of the most packed in recent memory, with the likes of Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and many others making some big comebacks. While the likes of HIDIVE and Crunchyroll are competing for anime supremacy, there are some other contenders in the running. Both Netflix and Disney+ have anime exclusives that are on the way as well.
alice fear aegis Expansion
Premiere Date: April 3rd
Centuries ago, mankind abandoned planet Earth after the Vice, a race of mechanical aliens, drove them from their home into a life adrift in space. Now resigned to starships forged of pieces of Earth's shattered moon, the final hope for humanity lies in the hands of Actresses, young women born with the ability to wield the only weapons that can harm the Vice: Alice Gears, mechanical suits that can finally turn the tide against the alien incursion.
The Dangers in My Heart
Premiere Date: April 1st
Fascinated by murder and all things macabre, Kyotaro daydreams of acting out his twisted fantasies on his unsuspecting classmates — but an encounter with Anna Yamada, the gorgeous class idol, lights a spark in the darkness of his heart. It's a classic tale of an antisocial boy falling for a popular girl, but neither are who they appear to be at first glance. Will Kyotaro and Anna defy their expectations of each other — and of themselves? Based on the shonen rom-com slice of life manga series by Norio Sakurai and serialized in Akita Shoten's Manga Cross.
Tokyo Mew Mew New
Premiere Date: April 4th
The scientists of the μ(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing abilities. Armed with the skills of an Iriomote cat, Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion.
Otaku Elf
Premiere Date: April 7th
Takamimi Shrine has an unusual resident – Elda, an ancient elf who's obsessed with video games! The shrine's teenage attendant, Koito Koganei, keeps this reclusive otaku well supplied with energy drinks and junk food. Even though she loves 100%-ing her games, Elda has duties to attend to, and Koganei is bound and determined to make this otaku elf fulfill them! It'll just take an offering or two to bribe—um, we mean convince Elda to put down her new game…
Too Cute Crisis
Premiere Date: April 7th
Invading alien Liza Luna wants nothing more than to destroy planet Earth... after she gets in a little sightseeing, first. But her travels soon take her into a cat café, where the furry felines inside invade her heart just as surely as Liza invaded Earth! Destroying the world won't be so easy now that she's discovered the joys of kitty cats...
Insomniacs After School
Premiere Date: TBD
Ganta Nakami is a high school student who suffers from insomnia. One day, he meets Isaki Magari, a girl with the same condition. A strange, but special relationship forms as they share a secret and catch up on their sleep in their school's abandoned observatory…
Oshi No Ko
Premiere Date: TBD
When a pregnant young starlet appears in Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, the doctor takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child so she can make a scandal-free return to the stage. But no good deed goes unpunished, and on the eve of her delivery, he finds himself slain at the hands of Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The glitz and glamor of showbiz hide the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, threatening to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top of the charts? And what will he do when unthinkable disaster strikes?
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible
Episode 7 Premiere Date: May 16th
Junta Shiraishi has one goal: to experience youth to the fullest! But that's not easy when you're a wallflower with the presence of wet paint. Junta is so invisible, people at school swear he skipped class even when he's sitting right behind them. Life is boring when no one talks to you—but that changes when Junta meets Nagisa Kubo. She's the only person who pays him any attention, and her constant teasing is sure to turn Junta's quiet life upside down because Kubo won't let him be invisible!