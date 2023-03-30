HIDIVE Announces Spring 2023 Schedules

The spring anime season is almost upon us for 2023 and there are quite a few series to choose from. While many might be housed on Crunchyroll, the streaming service known as HIDIVE is also set to drop some movers and shakers in the anime world starting next month. Now, the platform has released a list of some of the biggest anime adaptations that we can expect to arrive in April and beyond and there are some that might definitely grab the attention when it comes to the anime-loving audience out there.

HIDIVE might be one of the biggest streaming competitors to Crunchyroll at present which focuses predominantly on the anime game. With the streaming service housing exclusives including Eminence in Shadow, Urusei Yatsura, Call of The Night, I'm Quitting Heroing, and Made in Abyss to name a few, HIDIVE is looking to carve out a niche for itself in the anime market. Such is definitely the case with this year's spring season, wherein the streaming service will release a handful of anime exclusives straight from Japan.

HIDIVE's Future

HIDIVE announced earlier this month that the streaming service would be partnering with Japan's MBS Network, allowing the platform to house more anime exclusives in the future. Following the announcement, the current president of HIDIVE and Sentai Filmworks, John Ledford, had this to say when it came to the partnership:

"This is a truly historic agreement for HIDIVE and is the culmination of our partnership with MBS. This output deal cements Sentai's position as one of the world's most established and leading suppliers of popular and high-quality anime content. But not only that, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: from Villainess to Savior and the other series will significantly elevate HIDIVE's reputation with fans as not only the new go-to anime streaming platform but also as the pipeline to some of Japan's most highly anticipated titles."

This spring anime season is one of the most packed in recent memory, with the likes of Demon Slayer, Dr. Stone, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and many others making some big comebacks. While the likes of HIDIVE and Crunchyroll are competing for anime supremacy, there are some other contenders in the running. Both Netflix and Disney+ have anime exclusives that are on the way as well.

Which HIDIVE anime series are you most looking forward to this spring anime season? What is your most anticipated anime franchise arriving next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talke all things comics, anime, and the world of HIDIVE.