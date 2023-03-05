Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer, Poster Released

Rent-a-Girlfriend has been a hit since it dropped, and now, the anime is gearing up for its next comeback. After a solid run with season two, the show's team has been hard at work on more content. Now, season three is just months from release, and a new poster-trailer combo has launched highlighting a special new heroine.

As you can see below, the new trailer was released on social media courtesy of the Rent-a-Girlfriend team. The group put together a teaser for season three, and of course, they wanted to show off something new. That is why Mini Yaemori appears in this clip, and the leading lady looks as cute as we all expected.

Of course, a poster was also released highlighting the new girl. The first poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend season three was simply updated to include the geeky newcomer. With her two-tone hair and petite build, it looks like Kazuya Kinoshita is about to welcome another heroine into his life, and Mini will bring all kinds of chaos with her.

After all, the supporting character is a neighbor to Kazuya in the manga, and they become very close with him and Chizuru Ichinose. The girl loves to play around, and Mini's personality helped turn her into a popular online celebrity. She streams all the time, and much of their following on social media is thanks to their impressive cosplay skills.

Now, Rent-a-Girlfriend has given fans a look at Mini ahead of season three. You can expect to see plenty of this girl as the show comes around in a few months. After all, season three is slated to drop in July 2023, so you can catch up with the anime's first seasons over on Crunchyroll right now!

Are you excited for Rent-a-Girlfriend to drop its third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.