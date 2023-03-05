Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer, Poster Released
Rent-a-Girlfriend has been a hit since it dropped, and now, the anime is gearing up for its next comeback. After a solid run with season two, the show's team has been hard at work on more content. Now, season three is just months from release, and a new poster-trailer combo has launched highlighting a special new heroine.
As you can see below, the new trailer was released on social media courtesy of the Rent-a-Girlfriend team. The group put together a teaser for season three, and of course, they wanted to show off something new. That is why Mini Yaemori appears in this clip, and the leading lady looks as cute as we all expected.
／— 「彼女、お借りします」TVアニメ公式 (@kanokari_anime) March 5, 2023
ティザーPV公開！💕
＼
3期の最新映像を使用したPVを公開✨https://t.co/el6DeQsIEl
新キャラクター「八重森みに」(cv. #芹澤優)のボイスも‼️
📺TVアニメ #彼女お借りします 第3期
2023年7月より、MBS・TBS系全国28局ネット“スーパーアニメイズム”枠にて放送開始！https://t.co/9NWvadcoJm pic.twitter.com/uifTO1tlPm
Of course, a poster was also released highlighting the new girl. The first poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend season three was simply updated to include the geeky newcomer. With her two-tone hair and petite build, it looks like Kazuya Kinoshita is about to welcome another heroine into his life, and Mini will bring all kinds of chaos with her.
After all, the supporting character is a neighbor to Kazuya in the manga, and they become very close with him and Chizuru Ichinose. The girl loves to play around, and Mini's personality helped turn her into a popular online celebrity. She streams all the time, and much of their following on social media is thanks to their impressive cosplay skills.
／— 「彼女、お借りします」TVアニメ公式 (@kanokari_anime) March 5, 2023
ティザービジュアルに
八重森みにが登場！💕
＼
先日公開したイラストをアップデート！
3期から登場する新キャラクター「八重森みに」が追加🙌
📺TVアニメ #彼女お借りします 第3期
2023年7月より、MBS・TBS系全国28局ネット“スーパーアニメイズム”枠にて放送開始！https://t.co/9NWvadbQTO pic.twitter.com/ppvGBHB3yY
Now, Rent-a-Girlfriend has given fans a look at Mini ahead of season three. You can expect to see plenty of this girl as the show comes around in a few months. After all, season three is slated to drop in July 2023, so you can catch up with the anime's first seasons over on Crunchyroll right now!
Are you excited for Rent-a-Girlfriend to drop its third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.