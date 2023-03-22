Resident Evil 4 Anime Shares Episode 2: Watch

Resident Evil 4 is making waves right now, and we have Capcom's recent overhaul to thank. If you did not know, the beloved horror series dropped its latest remake this month, and reviews for Resident Evil 4 are nothing short of promising. Now, the team is celebrating the best parts of Resident Evil with an anime, and the miniseries just dropped its second episode.

As you can see above, Resident Evil 4: Masterpiece Theater released a new episode of Leon and the Mysterious Village. The project comes days after episode one went live under Nippon Animation. Now, Resident Evil 4 is stepping out with a new entry, and it pokes fun at Leon Kennedy's undying mission with Ashley.

And what is the mission? It is all about saving Ashley. Despite Leon's constant reminders, the girl never sticks to his side, and Leon is forced to save Ashley time and again.

Of course, it has never been easier to learn about Leon's mission with Ashley thanks to the newest Resident Evil remake. Capcom released the new game on March 24th nearly 20 years after the original game went live. With Metacritic scores in the 90s, Resident Evil 4 is one of the franchise's best remakes to date, so Nippon Animation picked the right entry to give an anime to. So if you want to know more about the horror game now that it is live, you can read the synopsis for Resident Evil 4 below:

"Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president's recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however, after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace."

You can play Resident Evil 4 right now on PlayStation 4/5 and XBOX Series X/S as well as Windows. You can also read up on ComicBook's review of the remake here if you're on the fence about playing the game!

