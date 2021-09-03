Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Debuts New Stills of Leon Kennedy

✖

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is one of many projects revolving around the Capcom Survival Horror series that has become one of the most popular video game franchises in the world today, and the series that is set to land on Netflix next month has revealed new images of the protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy. First appearing in Resident Evil 2, the rookie Raccoon City cop has moved up the ranks throughout the series, becoming a member of the Secret Service in Resident Evil 4 and continuing to fight zombies and biological nightmares throughout the video game franchise.

The CG animated series follows Leon Kennedy fighting against a threat of countless zombies, joined by his partner in Resident Evil 2, Claire Redfield. Though there are several new characters that are set to be introduced in the new series by Netflix, there are plenty of characters that will be familiar to those who have waded through the lore of Resident Evil. On top of this animated series, Netflix is also currently working on a live-action television show that will feature Lance Reddick as the classic villain of the franchise, Albert Wesker, as he raises a family in a world where biological nightmares have been made a reality.

Netflix Geeked shared the new images of Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, giving us a fresh look at the former Raccoon City police officer that has found himself placed into nightmare scenarios more times than we can count when it comes to the survival horror video games:

Leon's current status in the video games is anyone's guess, as the gun touting protagonist hasn't appeared since being one of the main characters in Resident Evil 6. With Resident Evil 7 and 8 deciding to follow the story of Ethan Winters while giving a role for Chris Redfield to play as the new hero battles against the likes of the Baker Family and the nefarious village. Based on the continued success of the franchise, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Leon and Claire make comebacks outside of the animated series.

