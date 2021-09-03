Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Reveals New Key Art and Cast Additions

✖

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness has revealed new key art and cast additions for the original CG anime series coming to Netflix! The Resident Evil franchise has quite a lot in the works outside of the main video game releases, and one is picking up from where Resident Evil: Vendetta left off as the team and studios behind that movie are returning for a brand new CG series. Reuniting fans with Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from the original Resident Evil video games, this CG series will be a first for the franchise overall.

Netflix recently confirmed RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness is heading our way later this Summer, and with the confirmation of its July 8th release date (and a full trailer that you can check out here) they have also revealed the voice cast for the new series. Together with the cast, Netflix has also revealed a cool piece of key art for the original CG anime series. You can check it out below:

peep this key art too pic.twitter.com/gl3zCmwB26 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 19, 2021

Netflix breaks down the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness as such:

Nick Apostolides as Leon S. Kennedy

Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield

Ray Chase as Jason

Jona Xiao as Shen May

Billy Kametz as Patrick

Joe J. Thomas as Graham

Doug Stone as Wilson

Brad Venable as Ryan

Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi for TMS Entertainment and Quebico for a worldwide release on July 8th, Netflix officially describes RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness as such, "In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees.

Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."