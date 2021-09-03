Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Drops Japanese Trailer and Cast

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has debuted the Japanese trailer and cast for its new CG anime series coming to Netflix! The Resident Evil franchise not only released a new entry in the video game series earlier this year, but will soon be branching out with a ton of new projects expanding this world even further. One of which will be an original CG anime series following Leon and Claire through an intense new mission, and fans will be able to check this out with Netflix as soon as next month. Now we've gotten a new trailer!

Following the confirmation of the English dub voice cast for the series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has released a new Japanese trailer for the four episode series. With this new trailer they have also confirmed the Japanese dub voice cast for the series as well. You can check out the newest trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in the video above!

Releasing worldwide on Netflix on July 8th, the Japanese voice cast for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness includes the likes of Toshiyuki Morikawa as Leon S. Kennedy, Yuko Kaida as Claire Redfield, Fumihiko Tachiki as Jason, Megumi Han as Shen May, Kenji Nojima as Patrick, Kazuhiko Inoue as Graham, Aruno Tahara as Wilson, and Mitsuru Ogata as Ryan. As previously revealed, the English dub cast includes Nick Apostolides as Leon S. Kennedy, Stephanie Panisello as Claire Redfield, Ray Chase as Jason, Jona Xiao as Shen May, Billy Kametz as Patrick, Joe J. Thomas as Graham, Doug Stone as Wilson, and Brad Venable as Ryan.

Netflix officially describes RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness as such, "In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees.

Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

What do you think of this newest trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness? Will you be checking it out when it releases on Netflix next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!