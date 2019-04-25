Rick and Morty Takes Another Shot at Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Movies

Rick and Morty has been working through a lot of parodies and other fun ideas through the sixth season of the series so far, but the newest episode of the series took yet another shot at Marvel's growing cinematic universe and the big finale of Avengers: Endgame! The sixth season of the series opened with a premiere episode that had Rick calling attention to the fact that he and Morty were floating through space much like Tony Stark's Iron Man was during the opening scene of Avengers: Endgame. But that was far from the only call out to the Marvel Cinematic Universe we saw in action.

Rick and Morty has been calling out some major pop culture juggernauts with the first few episodes of the sixth season so far, and that continues in the latest episode when dinosaurs return to the Earth and call attention to how little the human race has evolved their planet since they left millions of years ago. As they question the humans about all of the new things they have created in that time, the dinosaurs in particular highlighted the fact that humans should just make more Marvel movies.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode "Juricksic Mort," sees the dinosaurs trying to take control of the Earth away from the humans to find out why they want to run their planet, and assert that they should be making more Marvel movies instead. They ask how many have been made so far (to which the United Nations responds that there's 29 with 14 more on the way), and realize that the humans "love" doing that and should be doing more to "finish rounding out this Ant-Man character."

Funny enough, the President argues against this by pointing out that if they had seen Avengers: Endgame, then they would know that the Earth wouldn't take an invasion lying down. It's not the most biting commentary about the Marvel Cinematic Universe the series has done, but there is an underlying message about wanting to use that material as an escape instead of trying to fix the Earth and its many problems.

