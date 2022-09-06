Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Pokes Fun at Avengers: Endgame and Iron Man

In the opening moments of Rick and Morty's sixth season, Rick Sanchez is ranting as usual. This time, though, the rant is a monologue, presumably for historical posterity, documenting what he assumes to be his and Morty's final moments of life. Along the way, he stops to chastise Morty, saying that he's supposed to be writing all of this down, since he doesn't have "a helmet like that Avengers guy did." It's a wink and a nod to Tony Stark's nanotech cameras, which allowed him to record holographic messages from inside his Iron Man mask during battles.

Of course, Morty wasn't having it. In spite of the gravity of the situation they're in, he stopped to double back and call Rick out for pretending not to know Iron Man's name.

You can see it below.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere episode, "Solaricks," indeed picks up immediately after the events of the fifth season finale, "Rickmurai Jack," with the pair still stuck within the floating piece of the Citadel that had broken off following Evil Morty's escape from the Central Finite Curve. Without working portals, Rick and Morty were left stranded without any hope of escape, except of course the hope offered by a whole new season of the show.

That didn't make for an easy start, and even beyond Rick and Morty's long waits between seasons, this one was complicated by the crew going through several iterations before they landed on one they were happy with.

"The breaking of 6.01 was a really arduous process because 5.10 was a huge finale," showrunner Scott Marder told Inverse. "It left us with a ton of homework and a lot to live up to. We actually had a few different versions of the episode that were completely different. We ultimately weren't happy with it and scrapped it and found this one that you guys are getting now."

Here's how Adult Swim has described the new season: "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Rick and Morty season 6 is airing on Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. If you wanted to catch up with the series, the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max and Hulu.