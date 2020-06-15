Rick and Morty: SPOILER Reveals Which Beth Is A Clone

✖

Rick and Morty fans think they’ve found out the truth about Clone Beth thanks to the Pocket Mortys game. The popular app gets updated with new characters after every episode of the series. When the latest season of Rick and Morty came to an end, many were wondering if they would ever get an answer on which Beth was the clone. Well, Pocket Mortys added the alternate version of the character, and fans jumped at the chance to dissect what it all could mean. The cool version of Beth is labeled as Clone Beth in the app and people just can't contain the excitement. Most of Season 4 seemed dedicated to telling the fans that nothing matters and just go with the flow. However, that ending ended up being a pretty sizable bait-and-switch where the long-running background plots dropped by to say hello.

On the one hand, this would undercut the show’s ending for this season where it doesn’t matter which one is “real.” And on the other side, it could be a red herring made to misdirect for some other gut-punch coming down the line. At any rate, this will be debated for some time as Season 5 is still months away. Justin Roiland is on record as saying that the squabbles over canon really don't appeal to him. He told a crowd at a convention that everything was technically canon in an infinite multiverse. (Story Train fans rejoice!)

this beth is a clone, for the game at least pic.twitter.com/3CihtNg7qi — Rangel (@_Rangelo) June 13, 2020

Beth's voice actor Sarah Chalke tried to play down expectations of Season 5 already filming in a recent interview. But, it seems like the show brushed off the question of who is who for the time being. Season 5 looks like it will be rocking two Beths as all of the family has to get used to the new normal. Rick is also at the lowest point he’s been in some time by the end of the finale, so that dynamic with him and his daughters will be something to watch.

Chalke told Digital Spy, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

"Right now, we've been doing pick-ups. For that back half of season 4, there'll be a couple of pickups,” she mentioned about the tail end of the previous season. “So they sent each of us a little microphone, and we built little cocoons. Mine was a lower bunk bed stuffed with every duvet and pillow we could find to line it and make a cocoon."

