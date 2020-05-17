Rick and Morty Star Says Season 5 Likely on Hold Due to Coronavirus Shutdowns

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season is nearing its end soon, but according to Sarah Chalke it might be a while before we see Season 5 thanks to the recent novel coronavirus shutdowns. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Sarah Chalke (who voices Beth Smith in the series) revealed that while work on Season 5 of the series has begun, the recording process for the cast has not yet. As Chalke explained, the cast has yet to even read for the fifth season yet and that they are most likely going to hold off on recording for it until production resumes.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Chalke stated, "So, season 5, we haven't read yet...They're writing it already. But as it stands, we are going to most likely hold off on recording until things settle down a little bit, in terms of when… you know, maybe if there was an option that we could possibly record… you know, when we could record back at the studio."

Chalke revealed how the cast has still be doing smaller pick-up work for the currently in progress fourth season and talked about how she's doing that work amidst the current quarantine climate, "Right now, we've been doing pick-ups. For that back half of season 4, there'll be a couple of pickups. So they sent each of us a little microphone, and we built little cocoons. Mine was a lower bunk bed stuffed with every duvet and pillow we could find to line it and make a cocoon."

Chalke's statements here corroborate with a previous statement shared by another member of the cast, Chris Parnell (who voices Jerry in the series). Parnell had stated that while writing for Season 5 has begun, the cast had yet to record any of their lines for it due to the current shutdowns as well. And like Chalke, Parnell is optimistic about how Season 5 is progressing as a whole compared to previous seasons.

Not only that, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon recently teased that work on Season 6 has already begun as well. Now that the series has been picked up for several more episodes, it seems the process has been streamlined greatly! But it remains to be see how the current shutdowns will have an impact on productions like this one.

