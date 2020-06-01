Rick and Morty Fans Have These Big Season 5 Wishes
Rick and Morty ended season 4 with a big bang, giving fans the long-awaited next step in some of the series biggest serialized storylines. That included the resolution of the Clone Beth mystery; the revenge of the Galactic Federation and Tammy; and Rick's bloody duel with is ex-BF, Birdperson (now the evil Phoenixperson). It was a major push into what fan theories discussed in the long period between Rick and Morty seasons 3 and 4 - and which series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon seemed to indicate was a chore, in one of their most controversial episodes.
Well, with Rick and Morty's season 4 finale moving the series canon forward, fans are already dropping some big wishes for what they now want to see in season 5. Roiland and Harmon are probably going to love this...
2078 Gonna be LIT
Holy shit THAT is how you do it!! Big hats off to Rick and Morty, can’t wait for season 5 in 2078— Troy Bond (@TroyHasEbola) June 1, 2020
Here's the obligatory "New Rick and Morty seasons take forever," joke. In reality, Harmon and Roiland have made it clear that new seasons are going to be arriving much quicker.
Less Canon
Just watched the Season 4 finale of Rick and Morty
Wow, they're gonna just go there huh? Damn, I hope we get at least a little more of this in season 5. Those story moments kick ass. Too many callbacks though, scale that back. Even though I adore @SusanSarandon 💖 pic.twitter.com/i3Dz2BHjOT— Aleksei says ACAB (@AlekseiTheWolf) June 1, 2020
Some fans felt Rick and Morty season 4's finale was too much main canon, pumped into one ep, and want less in season 5. One has to wonder if that wasn't intended by the creators...
Where Do We Go From Here?
Man, the season finale of #RickandMorty was damn good. Really well done. Can't wait to see how they pick it up in season 5. pic.twitter.com/asZn3z2hlp— Rik Vers (@thestlrick) June 1, 2020
Rick and Morty season 4 ended with the upset of having Rick finally lose control of his family, and seemingly land back in a very lonely place. That could be a whole different kind of show, come season 5.
...Just Rick?
is this how season 5 gon look now? 😭 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/v7PSPPLTWz— 💛🌼MAMA DORK🌼💛 (@dorklyevil) June 1, 2020
Seriously though: Rick and Morty's season 4 finale makes the entire "Rick and Morty" concept seem like it could be broken at the start of season 5.
Interdimensional Cable 3
Overall, Rick and Morty season 4 was a vast improvement over the subpar third season. Was a little disappointed they didn't do a third interdemensional cable episode, but hopefully they will in season 5.— Michael Paone Productions (@MichaelPaone1) June 1, 2020
Rick and Morty fans really weren't feeling the season 4 version of the "Interdimensional Cable" ep. Maybe it's okay to go back to the old school formula in season 5?
Bring Back Evil Morty!
wanted to see the story of Evil Morty in season finale but satisfied with the Beth plotline. Can't wait for season 5. Maybe in 2030 ? 🙄🙄 #RickandMorty— Solenya (@sabinem_mufc) June 1, 2020
Rick and Morty's big bad (if there is such a thing) wasn't present in the season 4 finale - only appearing in a vision of what kind of turn the series could take.
That Cat Tho...
seriously rick and morty season 5 EXPLORE THIS DAMMIT I NEED TO KNOW— koitaba (@koioflight12) June 1, 2020
In all the excitement, let's not forget the new mysteries that are still unanswered. Rick and Morty season 4 featured an episode with Matthew Broderick as a talking cat, who committed some kind of horrific atrocity. The mystery of that cat is going to eat at fans 'til they finally get an answer!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.