Rick and Morty Fans Have These Big Season 5 Wishes

Rick and Morty ended season 4 with a big bang, giving fans the long-awaited next step in some of the series biggest serialized storylines. That included the resolution of the Clone Beth mystery; the revenge of the Galactic Federation and Tammy; and Rick's bloody duel with is ex-BF, Birdperson (now the evil Phoenixperson). It was a major push into what fan theories discussed in the long period between Rick and Morty seasons 3 and 4 - and which series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon seemed to indicate was a chore, in one of their most controversial episodes.

Well, with Rick and Morty's season 4 finale moving the series canon forward, fans are already dropping some big wishes for what they now want to see in season 5. Roiland and Harmon are probably going to love this...