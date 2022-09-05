Rick and Morty Debuts God of War Ragnarok Promo

Rick and Morty has unleashed a surprising new team up with God of War Ragnarok with a hilarious new promo! The sixth season of the series finally premiered its first episode with Adult Swim, and much like in seasons past, the new season featured a lot of new promotional materials featuring the franchise. Rick and Morty has teamed up with the likes of Sony before on special promos for the likes of Death Stranding, and the premiere episode of the new season had the series join forces with Sony once again for the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarok later this year.

With God of War Ragnarok releasing later this November, Rick and Morty released a new promo featuring the titular duo jumping into the world of the game. Rick taking over for Kratos hilariously shaves his head and paints his face for the occasion, and when he finally gets a hold of Kratos' axe, he hilariously refuses to help Morty because it would get such a cool looking weapon dirty. You can check out Rick and Morty's new promo for God of War Ragnarok below as aired on Adult Swim and spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Check out this Rick and Morty crossover promotion with God of War Ragnarök! pic.twitter.com/KowZ9uHWvr — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 5, 2022

Rick and Morty Season 6 is now airing new episodes Sunday evenings on Adult Swim, and now that the first episode has premiered the train will keep on rolling until the end. As for what to expect from the new episodes, Adult Swim teases the new season as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you wanted to get a refresher on everything that has gone down in the series so far, you can catch the first five seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. If you still want to see more after that, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel (there's also a new anime in the works). They break down as such:

What do you think of Rick and Morty's take on God of War Ragnarok? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!