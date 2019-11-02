Death Stranding Crosses Over With Rick and Morty in New Ad

PlayStation and Adult Swim have teamed up for one of the greatest crossovers of 2019: Death Stranding x Rick and Morty. Today, the latter released a brand-new Rick and Morty ad, or, more specifically, a Death Stranding-themed Rick and Morty ad. In it, you can see Morty as Sam Bridges, the protagonist of Death Stranding played by Norman Reedus, and Rick, as well, as Rick. Of course, Morty has a BB strapped to his chest and there’s BT floating in the air above them.

The ad — which comes in at 30 seconds long — starts with Rick explaining to Morty what Kojima wants of them, which is to travel across the United Cities of America reconnecting cities and putting back together a fragmented society. And of course, the pair need to stop the Death Stranding. The two quickly get distracted by what the purpose of the baby in the orange pod is, and ultimately decide its best to eat it, because maybe that’s what Kojima wants. Maybe it’s just an upgrade you need to eat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Death Stranding will be available on PS4 next Friday on November 8. Meanwhile, two days, the new season of Rick and Morty is set to premier on Adult Swim. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also be sure to check out our official review of the game, which explains why we think it’s one of the best games of 2019.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”