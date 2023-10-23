Rick and Morty Team Details Jerricky Fusion in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Rick and Morty Season 7 had one of the series’ wildest Rick and Jerry adventures in the series yet, and the team behind the episode have detailed what went into their Jerricky fusion in a special behind the scenes video! Rick and Morty Season 7 started off its run with a more episodic story focusing on Rick reuniting with his group of friends, and it showed a new side of Rick himself as a result. This continued with the second episode as it brought Rick and Jerry together once more to further explore their changing, but still unchanging dynamic that carries through each season.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 saw Rick and Jerry botch a mind swap and end up with parts of their minds in both of their bodies. Neither Rick or Jerry, the two beings have their own personalities and desires that ultimately end up with the two of them choosing their happiness over the rest of the Smith Family by bonding together with one another. Fusing into the new “Jerricky,” the team behind the episode broke down what went into bringing this all to life in a special video for the episode released by Adult Swim. Check it out below:

Rick and Morty: What Is Jerricky?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 was titled “The Jerrick Trap,” and the special Inside the Episode video breaks down everything that happened with Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, writer Albro Lundy, and the voice behind the standout new character of the episode, Chuxly, Ryan Ridley. Not only do they break down the reasoning behind their new take on the mind swap (with Harmon noting that a shuffling would be more interesting), but also explain more about Rick and Jerry’s new identities.

It’s explained that the team actually referred to the new beings as “Rickbody” and “Jerrybody” due to the fact that they were neither Rick or Jerry, but that also allowed them to explore that the two of them share quite a lot between them that would make them friends under any different circumstances. As for the Jerricky fusion, it’s explained that the design went through different phases before settling on its totem pole like design.

