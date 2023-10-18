Rick and Morty Team Unpacks Season 7 Premiere in New Video

Rick and Morty has finally premiered the first episode of its new seventh season with Adult Swim, and the team behind the episode is breaking down what went into Mr. Poopybutthole's new character journey in a special behind the scenes video! Rick and Morty has had a lot of changes behind the scenes with new voices behind its titular characters, but the show itself is moving on with its story as it continues to develop its characters. One such character was Mr. Poopybutthole, who got his first real focus episode in the series after popping up in brief scenes in the past.

Rick and Morty Season 7, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" revisits Mr. Poopybutthole as he's fallen on even tougher times since we saw him breaking both of his legs during the Season 6 post-credits scene. Rick and his returning group of friends reunite with the intent of having an intervention for Mr. Poopybutthole, but it soon turns into a big party episode that involves both Hugh Jackman and a Predator alien. Speaking about everything that happened, you can check out the Inside the Episode video for Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere below:

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1?

Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon, showrunner Scott Marder, writers Nick Rutherford and Albro Lundy, and executive producer James Siciliano speak about the Season 7 premiere episode and how it brings together a group of characters that we don't get to see interact often. Along with that they expand on seeing more of Gene, and how the episode highlights a surprisingly wild side of Rick's neighbor that had been on the butt end of his ire for the previous seasons.

It's an episode where Poopybutthole learns to start taking better care of his life and family by giving them some much needed space and time, and they unpack how a wild night with a group of friends can help bring out these different kinds of revelations over a single evening when things are left unaddressed. But as Season 7 continues, there are likely going to be even more character focused episodes.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's Season 7 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!