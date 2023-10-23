Rick and Morty Fans Loved Seeing 'Jerricky' in Season 7's Newest Episode
Rick and Morty fans share their reactions to Season 7 Episode 2!
Rick and Morty Season 7 has kicked off its run with Adult Swim, and fans are still feeling high on it with the second episode of the new season! Rick and Morty Season 7 reintroduced fans to its world with an episodic story about Rick and how he relates to his group of friends (who we really haven't seen hanging out since the early seasons of the series), and the newest episode continues that trend as it explores more of how Rick and Jerry see one another. Beginning with a mind swap that goes awry, the episode soon kicks off a wild turn of events from there.
Rick and Jerry figure out the commonalities they share with one another along with the realization that their various differences don't really bother one another at their core, but it's clearly just a wild detour in Rick and Jerry's ever changing relationship (that can't quite change that much considering it's still an animated sitcom). But it was a wild episode nonetheless.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode of Rick and Morty Season 7
A VERY Dark Opening...
Damn, only 2 secs with Rick's brain and Jerry commits suicide! #RickAndMorty @RickandMorty— Ophelia❤️sST!🥧💈🔪 (@EarthFae306) October 23, 2023
The Big Question Here
Why did Rick even think that was a good idea #RickAndMorty— 🪐Queen Namek (@BlvckDiesel_) October 23, 2023
Another Great Question
“Who’s talking to me right now?” Good question #RickAndMorty— Jasmine 🌸✨ (@jazzy_j_97) October 23, 2023
That Sure Was a Coneheads Reference!
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/KjnRAtNyRu— @badgerclops.bsky.social (@BadgercIops) October 23, 2023
Don't Forget Gene!
We really are making Gene a thing this season #RickandMorty— Arthur the Purple Ppl Eater #SaveYokaiWatch 😈 (@arwatson714) October 23, 2023
A Rick and Jerry Fusion?
#rickandmorty Did...Did Rick and Jerry pull a fusion?! pic.twitter.com/EuDYne7ZH9— Nintendo64boy (@nintendo64boy) October 23, 2023
Jick and Rerry!
#rickandmorty Well.....Now is less annoying, but ya know its good seeing Jick and Rerry getting along.— Diamond Hikari (@MegRyan15) October 23, 2023
Morty on the Come Up
So Morty has underworld contacts now? That tracks #RickAndMorty— JZ-Gaming 🇺🇦 (@Jungoguy) October 23, 2023
High Stakes and Hilarious
Okay I’m only like 7 minutes in to ep 2 of Rick & Morty, and this episode is already 10 billion times better than ep 1 😍😍😍 didn’t hate ep 1, it just felt more mid-season-y to me. THIS shit is high stakes & hilarious 😂— 🎃☠️ Witchney Van Helsingham🦇🕸 (@WhitneyPuppy) October 23, 2023
Rick's Wildest Look Yet
Modulock looking ass #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/wro7vlZvtf— Mochi Man #remakefishingresort (@MochiMan17) October 23, 2023