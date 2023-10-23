Rick and Morty Fans Loved Seeing 'Jerricky' in Season 7's Newest Episode

Rick and Morty Season 7 has kicked off its run with Adult Swim, and fans are still feeling high on it with the second episode of the new season! Rick and Morty Season 7 reintroduced fans to its world with an episodic story about Rick and how he relates to his group of friends (who we really haven't seen hanging out since the early seasons of the series), and the newest episode continues that trend as it explores more of how Rick and Jerry see one another. Beginning with a mind swap that goes awry, the episode soon kicks off a wild turn of events from there.

Rick and Jerry figure out the commonalities they share with one another along with the realization that their various differences don't really bother one another at their core, but it's clearly just a wild detour in Rick and Jerry's ever changing relationship (that can't quite change that much considering it's still an animated sitcom). But it was a wild episode nonetheless.

