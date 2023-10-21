Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 Opening Scene Released

Rick and Morty is back in business with Adult Swim with Season 7 of the animated series, and Adult Swim is getting ready for what's next with the opening scene from Episode 2! Rick and Morty Season 7 kicked off its run with a revisiting for Rick and many of his friends with the return of Mr. Poopybutthole and more, and it seems like the next episode will be following in this episodic vein with an episode all about Rick and Jerry. But unlike the previous Rick and Jerry episodes, this next one is getting started off with a surprising bang.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 is teasing another Rick and Jerry adventure, and the cold opening scene for the episode has been released by Adult Swim. Showing off a situation where Rick and Jerry are switching around brains for some reason, it quickly takes a dark turn as it goes just about as well as one would expect Rick and Jerry being in each other's bodies would go. You can check out the opening scene for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 below.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2 is titled "The Jerrick Trap" and will be premiering on Sunday, October 22nd on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here." The previously released promo for the episode teased that Morty would be having something going on as well during all of this, so it seems like we have another wild adventure ahead of us with the next major entry.

As for what to expect from the rest of the new season as a whole, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

