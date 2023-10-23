Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 Promo Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now back in action, and Adult Swim has dropped the first look at Episode 3 of the season! Rick and Morty has been steadily reintroducing fans to how Rick is developing his dynamic with those around him in the first few episodes, and it seems like the next episode of the season will be tackling his longest running and most constant foe, the United States President. Given how often he appears in the series (and in many of its finales), the President is likely Rick's true rival in the series, so each of his episodes is all the more intriguing as a result.

Rick and Morty's next episode is teasing that we'll see the President once more when he recruits Rick for a new job, and one of the curious elements of it is how it blends with the promotional materials we've seen of the season that feature the President and Rick's therapist Dr. Wong. With the episode also being titled "Air Force Wong," it seems we'll see how it all factors together in what's next. You can check out the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 below as spotted by @Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, October 29th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Air Force Wong"! pic.twitter.com/78QGB2dWpw — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 23, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 is titled "Air Force Wong" and will be premiering on Sunday, October 29th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Virginia is for lovers Broh." With the President serving as one of Rick's most constant and reliable foes in the series, it's refreshing to see the character returning this early on in the season for an episode given that it took pretty much all of Season 6 before he popped up for another confrontation the last time around.

Now it's just a matter of seeing what the President wants from Rick this time around. As for what to expect from the new season as a whole, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 7 as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

