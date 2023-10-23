Rick and Morty Goes Stop Motion With New Adult Swim Promo

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now working its way through its run of episodes on Adult Swim this Fall, and the series has released a special new stop-motion animated promo to help celebrate! Rick and Morty Season 7 has spent its first two episodes exploring more of the episodic stories expanding more sides of Rick himself, but what makes the new season all the more intriguing is the fact that each of the new seasons also comes with special new promos for its airings on Adult Swim. Experimenting in ways that explore Rick and Morty‘s multiverse, each of the promos has its own identity.

With the release of Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 2, Adult Swim has continued this trend with a special new stop-motion promo that’s not only completely in Spanish, but imagines a situation where Rick has become a conquistador who is soon overtaken by the indigenous people in the area. With Adult Swim debuting its first stop-motion Spanish language series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, in the near future, it’s a cool sign of what’s to come. Check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on X:

Check out the latest Rick and Morty ID bump that aired during tonight's premiere of "The Jerrick Trap"! pic.twitter.com/LvQIGur5Nu — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 23, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now airing its new episodes Sunday evenings with Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. Unlike previous seasons there will be no break in between any of the episodes, so it will be a straight shot through. The release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7’s remaining episodes (along with their titles and synopses) breaks down as such:

Oct. 29 – “Air Force Wong” – “Virginia is for lovers Broh”

Nov. 5 – “That’s Amorte” – “Broh, That’s-A Some Good Spaghetti”

Nov. 12 – “Unmortricken” – “Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.”

Nov. 19 – “Rickfending Your Mort” – “Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.”

Nov. 26 – “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” – “High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.”

Dec. 3 – “Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie” – “Action! Adventure! It’s a whole movie, Broh!”

Dec. 10 – “Mort: Ragnarick” – “Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.”

Dec. 17 – “Fear no Mort” – “Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.”

