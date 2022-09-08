Rick and Morty Shares Tragic Update on Morty's Original Family

Rick and Morty is now diving deeper into more of the series' overall canon and lore that fans have been asking to see for years, and the premiere for Seaosn 6 took this even further by sharing a tragic update about Morty's original family that he left behind back in the first season of the series! One of the first times Rick and Morty really used its multiverse aspect to a wholly absurd extent was when the titular duo ended up transforming Earth into a swarm of David Cronenberg like creatures before heading to a new universe where they could start over. It was Rick's way of proving nothing they do will matter in the series.

While the earlier seasons allowed Rick and Morty to go on their multiverse hopping adventures without much consequence, that's already changing with the sixth season of the series. The premiere episode, "Solaricks," had returned Morty to his original universe of origin and revealed how apocalyptic the Cronenberg universe had come since we had last seen it. While the previous looks at this universe revealed that the Smith family managed to survive somehow, the newest update unfortunately revealed that the Smith Family we met in Season One has all died.

When Morty returns to his original universe following Rick resetting portal travelers as a way of trying to reset the portal fluid (and thus allow for more portal hopping), he finds that the family he left behind no longer really exists. Upon reuniting with his real father, he finds out that while this Jerry was able to survive a particularly harsh winter, Summer and Beth did not. This is a far cry from the versions of that original family we got glimpses of that were almost thriving in a way without Rick serving as a distraction to hold them back from their full selves.

While Jerry had become a much more fuller version of himself due to everything that happened, he held it against Morty for leaving this family behind. Making matters worse is that the post-credits scene for the episode has this Jerry killed by Rick Prime, and thus Morty's original family has all died. While he's found a new version of his family pulled together from across multiple times and places (and maybe all the better for it), it's still a big bummer to find out that the family we were first introduced to in the first season of the series have all died since.

How do you feel about the original Smith Family all dying off? Does it matter because we've seen so many other Smith Families die in the series since?