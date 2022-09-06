Rick and Morty Confirms There Will Be No More Portals

Rick and Morty has significantly changed the way the series works forever as the Season 6 premiere has confirmed that there will be no more portals moving forward...at least for the time being. The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using all of the portal gun fluid left within the Citadel in order to escape from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was then teased that the titular duo would be stranded without the use of a working portal gun, and the first episode of the new season confirmed that this is going to be the case going forward.

The opening moments from Season 6's premiere, "Solaricks" sees Rick confirming that his portal gun is no longer usable. But as the episode continues and he tries to get his portal gun working again, he ends up making a mistake that ultimately will lead to something even bigger moving forward. Because while he can get the portals up and running again any time he chooses, doing so will mean that he will also lose his only chance of hunting down the grand villain he has been searching for all this time.

"Solaricks" sees Rick trying to reset the portal fluid (and thus reset the ease of multiversal travel) the first chance he gets after being saved from the Citadel, but he ends up making the mistake of resetting portal travelers instead. This warps Rick, Morty, and Jerry back to their original universes, and it's soon revealed that in doing so Rick actually brought his big foe back to his original universe as well. While multiversal travel is still very much possible (as seen through the episode itself), it's now become such a lengthy process that we likely won't be seeing it too much.

This means that the series' adventures will likely be relegated to a single universe, and if Rick does decide to get the portal fluid working again, it would also mean that Rick Prime will be able to escape from his current predicament as well. But with Rick Prime also being the true "Rickest Rick" out there, it might not be too long before portals become as plentiful as they were in the past. For now anyway, it's certainly an interesting wrinkle to see play out over the rest of the season.

What do you think of Rick and Morty doing away with portals for a while? Curious to see if that means a bigger battle with Prime Rick is coming? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!