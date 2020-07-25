New Rick and Morty Season 5 Clip Has Fans Hyped All Over Again

Rick and Morty fans have been eagerly anticipating news about the next season of the series, but they were certainly shocked to see a first clip from Season 5 of the series during Adult Swim Con! Given the past wait of several years in between each new season of the series, this unexpected first look into the next batch of new episodes has fans hyped for Season 5 all over again. Before Season 4 hit, it was announced that Rick and Morty would be picked up for nearly 100 episodes and thus the team behind the series tightened up their schedule.

This first clip from Season 5 is a reflection of this tighter scheduled as we are already seen a glimpse at the next season only a few months after the fourth season ended its run. This was also after a several month gap in between the two halves of that season, so this new clip was well received by fans for a number of reasons!

Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about the first look into Season 5, and join the hype in the comments!