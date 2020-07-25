New Rick and Morty Season 5 Clip Has Fans Hyped All Over Again
Rick and Morty fans have been eagerly anticipating news about the next season of the series, but they were certainly shocked to see a first clip from Season 5 of the series during Adult Swim Con! Given the past wait of several years in between each new season of the series, this unexpected first look into the next batch of new episodes has fans hyped for Season 5 all over again. Before Season 4 hit, it was announced that Rick and Morty would be picked up for nearly 100 episodes and thus the team behind the series tightened up their schedule.
This first clip from Season 5 is a reflection of this tighter scheduled as we are already seen a glimpse at the next season only a few months after the fourth season ended its run. This was also after a several month gap in between the two halves of that season, so this new clip was well received by fans for a number of reasons!
Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans are saying about the first look into Season 5, and join the hype in the comments! Are you excited for Season 5 of the series? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
LET'S GOOOOOOO
Season 5 baby let's freaking Gooooooooooooooooo— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) July 25, 2020
RICHARD.
OH MY GOD— Rana13 (@fbrana13) July 25, 2020
RICHARD?!
Much Sooner than Expected!
wow that was quick usually theres like a year break or something— Tundra (@tundraisgod) July 25, 2020
Season 5 Has Some Requirements...
@RickandMorty @adultswim @JustinRoiland
If the next season of Rick and Morty doesn't have an installment of Interdimensional Cable I'm gonna have some things to say...
Most likely, "what you need to do is suck on a face, shit an egg, and die!" pic.twitter.com/oSbx4YI42s— Aiden Gagnon (@TheRainbowMJ) July 25, 2020
WAIT WHATTT
NO WAIT WHATS HAPPENING I DONT LIKE IT— 卩乇尺丨🐍 (@Perytonnn) July 25, 2020
There are a Few More Required than Others...
At this point I’d rather have a handful of season 3 standard episodes than another season 4— Evil Matt Damon C-1337 (@markusrafferty) July 25, 2020
Could This Be an Anthology Episode?
It's Season 5s version of interdimensional cable I think. considering that there's a bunch of crystals showing visions of them— Deadpools Eye Of The Storm (@DeadpoolsOf) July 25, 2020
That Wait is Going to Be Tough...
Can’t wait for Rick and Morty season 5!— InterOzeey (@InterOzeey) July 25, 2020
