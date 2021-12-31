Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Season 5's Captain Planet Parody

Rick and Morty shared the first look at a parody of Captain Planet and the Planeteers with the newest trailer for Season 5! Although fans have been accustomed to long waits in between new seasons of the series, the Adult Swim animated series will be making a much quicker return for the fifth season of the series than fans had ever really expected. Following the end of the fourth season's final five episode run last year, it was quickly confirmed that the series would be returning for its fifth season later this Summer.

With Rick and Morty Season 5 confirmed to return to Adult Swim this June, the series has revealed not one but two major trailers for the upcoming premiere. The first trailer gave fans a taste of what to expect along with announcing the June return for the series, but the newest trailer released for the season shows off a much closer look at the new parodies coming to the season -- including a new take on what seems to be Captain Planet.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The newest trailer for Season 5 gives fans new looks at Easter Eggs and parodies such as the Voltron inspired episode coming our way, but the end of the trailer shows a riff on Captain Planet. This young girl could be a reference to a completely different character, but she seems like a dead ringer for Planet given her blue skin, green hair, and red and yellow costume (complete with a recycle symbol).

It seems she and Morty will forge some kind of connection that Rick barges in on, and it's likely this is tied to the hilarious shirt that Morty seems to be wearing that's possibly commemorating the newest adventure he and Rick are on. Morty's romantic connections have been one of the main humorous throughline in the series as a whole, and that seems to continue with the fifth season as well.

This is the case with Jessica too as she's not only spotted a couple of times in the first trailer, but is seen here as well. It could mean that this side of Morty's life will get more exploration in the new season! But what do you think? Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Adult Swim June 20th, so what do you want to see from the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!