Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases More of Jessica

Rick and Morty is teasing much more involvement from Jessica with the first trailer for the fifth season! Rick and Morty is not a show that really cares about its overarching narrative as has been prominently noted in the fourth season, especially, but that overarching narrative continues to be one of the main reasons fans still love the Adult Swim animated series. This aspect of continuity has seen several ancillary characters rise to prominence over the years as we have begun to learn a little more about them. Characters like Morty's big crush, Jessica.

Jessica's been creeping into the events of the series more and more, and it seems that the fifth season of the series will bring her into the fold once again in the titular duo's various adventures. In the first trailer for the fifth season of the series, she's seen in two big moments and a third scene that connects with the first look for the new season we had gotten last Summer. Check out the trailer in the video above!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The trailer for the new season features one prominent look at Jessica as she and Morty are in a cube surrounded by robots, and that could be an indication that she'll be on an episode length adventure but that's not what the big tease is. There's a brief shot of her during the chaos of Rick and his clone (and what looks like a whole clone family) where she peeks out from behind a corner. This could tease her involvement in the background of many different episodes, or it could be just inserting her into a montage of sorts as a joke.

But this all ties back into the first look at the fifth season released last Summer where Morty (seen crashing the hovercar like in this trailer) calls Jessica and asks her out on a date. This could be the spark that sets more involvement from her in motion, and once again, could also be nothing. With the writing team previously teasing more canonical events in the new season, this might be our first look at what's really coming our way.

But what do you think? Do you think this is a tease of more Morty and Jessica in the new season? Are these just irreverent jokes for an unseen gag episode? Do you want to see more of an overall canon in Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!