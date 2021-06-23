Rick and Morty Season 5 Shares Episode 2 Promo

✖

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on TV these days, and the series proved as much with its big comeback. If you did not know, the series hit up audiences this past weekend with its season five premiere, and the episode was as irreverent as you'd expect. And now, the promo for the season's second episode has gone live.

As you can see down below, this second episode of Rick and Morty season five will follow our heroes on yet another wild ride. The episode, which is titled "Mortyplicity", will debut on June 27. The Sunday night debut will go live at 11:00 pm EST, so fans can be sure to tune in.

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, June 27th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, " Mortyplicity"! pic.twitter.com/ZDrvKxpbdm — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) June 21, 2021

According to the new promo, Rick and Morty's next episode will follow our favorite wild scientist as he gathers his family together. It is there Rick admits he made a ton of clones to distract villains who might come seeking them out. In fact, Rick says there are dozens of family duplicates out there, but something has gone wrong with the plan.

The promo starts with the family playing a hunting game, but everyone is forced into the car when Rick gets a mysterious alert. It is there the older man reveals he began making family clones after the whole Space Beth ordeal. Now, something has gone wrong with the plan, and Rick and Morty fans aren't sure if a foe is dogging Rick these days or one of the clones he created.

If you still need to catch up on Rick and Morty, you have tons of options available. The first episode of season five is currently streaming in full on Youtube. You can also watch seasons one through four on Adult Swim with a TV subscription, and you can catch the show live weekly through the network or a live TV streaming plan.

What do you think of this new episode preview? Did you enjoy Rick and Morty's season five premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.