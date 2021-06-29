Rick and Morty Co-Creator Teases "Insane Stuff" Coming in Season 5

✖

Rick And Morty's fifth season might only be two episodes in, but Adult Swim fans are already loving the latest adventures of the Smith Family that have focused on the arrival of Mister Nimbus and the surreal adventure of the Decoy Problem. In a recent interview with Variety, the co-creators of the series, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland commented on the surreal success of the Adult Swim series while also noting that Season Five has more insanity on the way for those who have been following the Smith Clan throughout the years on Cartoon Network.

Justin Roiland, one of the creators of the series who just so happens to provide the voices for both Rick and Morty, spoke to Variety regarding what is in store with this latest season and how it will stack up to previous entries in the popular animated series:

"This season we have a lot of really fun evergreen classic Rick and Morty adventures. But like we do every season there’s going to be some cool larger serialized stuff that we’re going to hit. Which I know the fans are going to be pretty excited about… I’m really excited for it to hit. I think it’s one of the better seasons that we’ve had in quite a while. I know, it’s a weird thing to say when you’ve only had five seasons!”

Dan Harmon, the other co-creator who also brought beloved franchises such as Community to fans, also added some input regarding the current season that has already given fans some of the strangest adventures of the series to date:

"I believe that Season 5 doesn’t see very much of the space Beth versus domestic Beth kind of concept, but I also get a little tripped up when we’re writing Season 7, editing Season 6, and sound mixing on Season 5. Season 5 there’s a little break from that, which may or may not have been intentional. And then if that’s true, Season 6 sees a season of pickup in that. But, as far as macro canonical stuff, there’s a big to-do in the Season 5. I won’t say if it’s middle, beginning or end of the season. But we went there. I mean there’s a lot of insane stuff, but I don’t know, I can’t even tell myself whether it’s insane in a different way than previous seasons, more or less insane. There’s some gems on the way, and some people will hate them and some people will love them.”

Via Variety