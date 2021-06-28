Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases Episode 3 Promo

✖

Rick and Morty has released the first promo for Season 5's third episode! The much anticipated fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now in full swing as the most recent airing rounded out its second episode. The series is currently slated to air all ten of its planned episodes in one go rather than be broken up into two halves like the previous season, so fans can strap in and ready themselves for several more weeks of new episodes. This of course continues with the third episode of the series airing next week.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 3 is titled "A Rickconvenient Mort" and as the title suggests, it's going to be a fairly environmental heavy episode. As the promo for the episode shows (as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter), Rick and Morty will be having some kind of fun that's quickly ruined by some acid rain from a Saturday morning cartoon villain...that's appropriately soon challenged by a very distinct Captain Planet parody. Check it out below:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, July 4th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of #RickandMorty Season 5, " A Rickconvenient Mort"! pic.twitter.com/ti2k3wLcep — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) June 28, 2021

Rick and Morty's fifth season has been hard to pin down thus far as not only are there some pretty distinct pop culture references such as the parody of Marvel's Namor with Rick's nemesis, Mr. Nimbus, in the first episode, and the various callouts to Highlander, Ex Machina, Blade Runner, and more with the second episode. It seems these direct parodies will be continuing further with this next episode, but as always with this series, there's likely going to be a lot more going on than we would expect at first.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 3 is currently scheduled to air on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 4th at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to catch up with the season, the first episode is now streaming completely for free with YouTube. If you wanted to check out the seasons leading up to all of this, all four seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max.

How are you liking Rick and Morty Season 5 so far? What are you hoping to see from the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!