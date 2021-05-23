Rick and Morty Shares New Look at Season 5's Voltron Episode

Rick and Morty has shared a new look at its Voltron episode coming in Season 5! While fans had become used to long durations in between new seasons of the Adult Swim animated series, it's a much different case this time around as the fifth season of the series will be making its debut a little over a year following the end of the fourth season. With Rick and Morty confirmed to be returning to Adult Swim next month, Adult Swim has been steadily releasing a series of new trailers for this new season.

Each of these trailers has given us a small glimpse of what we could expect to see in Season 5, and one of the most intriguing is a full parody focusing on the famous anime classic, Voltron. The newest trailer for Rick and Morty's new season gives us a much better look at this upcoming episode, and you can check it out in the video above to see more of it in action yourself!

(Photo: Adult Swim / Toei Animation)

Some elements of Rick and Morty's upcoming Voltron inspired episode have been revealed through previous trailers such as the Smith family's Voltron reminiscent outfits and full mecha combination, but this third trailer gives us a little more context. It seems the parodical nature of this reference goes one step further by having them all call this mecha "Gotron," an obvious reference to the English licensed name for Beast King GoLion.

The rounder design is more adherent to the newer design of Voltron seen in the Netflix original animated series, Voltron: Legendary Defender, but that's not all. At the 1:23 mark of this new trailer, we can actually see some more Gotron pilots that look a lot more "anime" than the rest of the universe. It seems like Rick and Morty is taking on the anime directly.

Rick and Morty has flirted with anime references in the past seasons (especially in the fourth), so Season 5's upcoming Voltron parody might be its first real dive into this whole new universe. We'll see for ourselves soon enough as Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Adult Swim, Sunday, June 20th at 11:00PM EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons before then, you can find the series streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think? Are you excited to see how Rick and Morty tackles the Voltron universe? What are you hoping to see in the fifth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!