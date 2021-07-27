Rick and Morty Team Talks Turkey Troubles in Season 5's Newest Episode

The team behind Rick and Morty's newest episode talked turkey troubles with the titular duo in Season 5! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now six episodes into its run, and the newest episode of the series took on Thanksgiving specials with a hilarious new spin that began with Rick and Morty turning themselves into turkeys, and ended with the President fighting a Turkey turned human version of himself while Rick and Morty destroyed a missile heading into space to turn all turkeys into humans. It was as wild as you would expect.

In a special Inside the Episode video for Episode 6 of the series, "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular," Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, writer behind the episode James Siciliano, and director Douglas Einar Olsen opened up about the Thanksgiving episode that at its core was about bringing the entire Smith Family (and the President) together for a special dinner to bond over just as one would for the holidays.

As Harmon explained, it began with the already odd jumping off point of Rick not only turning himself into a turkey, but he's apparently done it so many times that it's now become a yearly way for him to be federally pardoned for all of his crimes while sticking it to the President (who's been one of his major rivals throughout the series thus far). As director Eisner Olsen points out, however, there was surprisingly trouble in the turkey focused fight scenes.

As the director explains, fight scenes are already difficult to pull off, but the turkey anatomy made it more challenging. As Siciliano broke down, then the writers had to figure out just how long they would be turkeys, whether or not they would be understandable, but ultimately it was all about eventually getting Rick and the President to reconcile their differences over a Thanksgiving dinner. But as fans saw in the episode, it just goes even further from there.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's take on Thanksgiving with the newest episode? Does Turkey Rick stack up to any of the other Rick transformations we have seen in seasons past? How are you liking Season 5 of the series so far, and what do you want to see before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!