✖

A release date for Rick and Morty's next big anime short has surfaced online! Rick and Morty has had several brushes with the world of anime within the main Adult Swim animated series, but has experimented with anime in far more concrete ways through promotional materials and side projects. This has led to the release of not only one, but two new anime shorts set within the Rick and Morty universe overseen by prominent anime creators and directors. With the first season of the series seemingly preparing for a full anime episode of its own, fans have been wondering whether or not we'd get another Rick and Morty anime short soon.

According to a new listing found by @swimpedia on Twitter, it seems we could be getting the third anime short for the Rick and Morty series as soon as this coming Monday, August 2nd. With the seventh episode of the season taking on Voltron and other anime influences this coming Sunday, August 1st, this could make for a great double dose of anime from the Rick and Morty franchise if the schedule pans out as listed.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

As detailed by the listed, the next Rick and Morty anime short is scheduled to premiere Monday, August 2nd at 12:30AM EST and is titled "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)." Interestingly enough, it will apparently be directed by Tower of God director Takeshi Sano, who previously contributed the second anime short, "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider." It's unclear as to whether or not we'll see some connected continuity, but the short has a brief description as well:

"Summer's new boyfriend isn't human, Jerry's in big trouble as usual, and Rick is well...just being Rick," is all we get from this new short thus far but it's also our first real details about one potentially being worked on in the first place. We'll know for sure whether or not this shakes out soon enough as Episode 7, "Gotron Jerrysis Evangelion" will be making its premiere on Adult Swim next Sunday evening, August 1st at 11:00PM EST. So if we are getting a new anime adventure, now's the time to do it!

What do you think? Are you hoping to see a new Rick and Morty anime short on Adult Swim? What would you want to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!