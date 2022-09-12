Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 6 Doing a Die Hard

Rick and Morty is now back up and running with Season 6, and after that major premiere, fans were surprised to see the series return to the Roy game with the newest episode of the series! Roy: A Life Well Lived was first introduced during the second season of the series as a strange game where players lived out the central character Roy's entire theoretical life. While Blips and Chitz has returned in the series before as a concept, this was the first time in several seasons where we actually got to see the inside of the Roy game once more. But it was plenty different this time around.

Not only were fans excited to see yet another callback to the past with the new season following the premiere's big reveals, but Summer's B plot was also fun to see as well. Rick and Morty has finally shared its version of Die Hard, a common movie played around with in many series parodies already, and Summer hilariously tears her way through it in much in the same way fans have come to expect from her over her adventures in the series so far.

