Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Horror Episode Soundtrack: Listen

Rick and Morty made the series' first full dive into the world of Horror with Season 6's newest episode, and the cool main theme soundtrack has been shared with fans online! Season 6 of the series so far has been experimenting with its stories as Rick is now forced to spend more time in a single universe without the use of his portal gun. Not only have we gotten to see new looks into each member of the family, but each episode has been wildly different from the others. Now we have gotten to see an episode different than anything in the series so far.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode "Night Family" put a Horror movie spin on the usual type of episode. Not only was the story itself much darker as "Night" versions of the family walked around in a zombie like state during their sleep, but the overall presentation was darkened in tone as well. This was from the lighting, the way scenes were composed, and most importantly, how it sounded. Composed by Ryan Elder, Rick and Morty has released the slick Horror infused "Night Family" soundtrack to YouTube. You can check it out below:

"Night Family" saw Rick use a machine known as the "Somnambulator" to have his body do crunches in his sleep. He assigned tasks he didn't want to do to this sleepwalking version of himself, and the rest of the family gets in on it. While it starts out innocently enough as their Night selves did the tasks, soon they grew displeased with all of the work and wanted to live during the day. All of this was backed with the cool soundtrack, which had the synthesized thriller vibes that any great Horror film could have.

But it still had plenty of jokes, it's still Rick and Morty after all. At the same time, it was also another kind of eye opening character experience as we got to see more of the subconscious thoughts of Summer and how she relates to Rick and the rest of her family. These could be seeds that could pay off in a later episode, or even later season as the series continues to build towards the next major villains. Maybe even more Horror could be back someday!

How did you like Rick and Morty's first big Horror episode? How are you liking Season 6 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!