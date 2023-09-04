Rick and Morty Season 7 Will Not Have Any Hiatuses or Breaks

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now closer than ever to its premiere on Adult Swim next month, and now it's been confirmed that the episodes will be airing on a weekly basis without a huge break or hiatus to separate them! While fans had seen a greater increase of speed in which new seasons of Rick and Morty had been premiering with Adult Swim since the launch of Season 4, they had been impacted with a hefty hiatus or break that split them up in some way. Meaning that there was always a significant wait before actually seeing a particular season's final episode.

While there are still some big questions leading into the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 7 this October, Adult Swim has been sharing quite a bit of production information about what to expect from the new episodes. Thankfully following the announcement of the episode titles for Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim had confirmed to The Wrap that the new episodes will be premiering weekly following the premiere and that "At the moment, no off-weeks or hiatuses are planned for this new season."

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT on Adult Swim. They tease the upcoming season as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick and Morty has yet to announce the new voice actor (or actors) replacing Justin Roiland for the new episodes, but the episode titles and synopses for Season 7 break down as such:

"How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – Broh, Come Out With Us, You're Being So Boring Dude

"The Jerrick Trap" – Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here.

"Air Force Wong" – Virginia is For Lovers Broh

"That's Amorte" – Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti

"Unmortricken" – Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff.

"Rickfending Your Mort" – Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg.

"Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one.

"Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!

"Mort: Ragnarick" – Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear.

"Fear no Mort" -Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh.



Are you excited to see Rick and Morty Season 7 this Fall?

