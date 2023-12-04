Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 has reached its final few episodes for the year, and Rick and Morty has taken a major swerve with the latest episode focusing on the return of Water-T! Rick and Morty has a history of turning gags into jokes that fans see play out years later, and that's the case for the newest episode of the series as it finally picks up on a cliffhanger seen many seasons ago. Once thought to be just a post-credits joke that revealed Ice-T actually belonged to a species of sentient letters, Rick and Morty is fleshing out this lore even further.

When we had last seen Ice-T during the Season 2 episode, "Get Schwifty," he was revealed to not only be a sentient block of ice, but in reality he was revealed to be "Water-T." This post-credits joke was then left on a cliffhanger and previously thought to be left alone, but several seasons later Rick and Morty has returned to Water T's fight against the Numbericons as he reaches out to Mr. Goldenfold for help to figure out the math needed to defeat the numerical enemy. Here's everything that happened in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie."

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8?

A recap revisits Ice-T shortly after he heads back to his home planet of Alphabetrium as seen at the end of the "Get Schwifty" episode, but after his exile ends and he becomes "Water-T," his father is killed by the invading Numbericons. But thankfully we finally get to see what happens next as Water-T singlehandedly takes down plenty of the invading forces before putting up a numerical bracket force field to keep them out. It's then revealed that his dying father actually gave him something called "The Eye of Harmony" but he needs someone good at math to translate it. Water-T then teases he knows someone on Earth who can do it.

Following the opening credits, Ice-T arrives at Morty's school and it's revealed that he and Mr. Goldenfold have a past beef as Ice-T (who reveals he's now Water-T) owes him a ton of homework. When Morty asks about their pasts, Goldenfold revealed that he tried to teach Water-T math but he refused to learn as a kid. But now that his home's in danger, he wants Goldenfold's help to save it. Water-T then takes Goldenfold on his ship, and Goldenfold drags Morty along for the ride (Morty was in detention for not doing his math homework).

Goldenfold realizes the Eye of Harmony has the Pythagorean Theorem on it but needs to solve for it. When Morty then asks even further about why things fell apart between Goldenfold and Water-T, Goldenfold then reveals another look into their past that they became friends at one point as T became more interested in math (because it helped him with his rap). Goldenfold then figures out that the formula leads to a planet named E-10, and Water-T then gives the coordinates to Alphabetrium (only to be betrayed by Oxygen-S, whole reveals himself to be a "secret villain").

Heading to E-10, Water-T and the others meet a group of primitive symbols who worship the Eye of Harmony and then hold an Ewok-like party for them as a result (as Morty jokes that they're making good time for it all as a result). Revealing more of their past together, Goldenfold is seen eating with the President (who was "Governor Curtis" back then) when Ice-T wins an award. Ice-T then takes all the credit for it, and it angered Curtis to the point where he kicks Goldenfold out of his life completely because he thinks Goldenfold is both a liar (for claiming to know Ice-T) and won't help him get the youth vote through rap and math.

All the while Sinistar Seven (who is the second in command of the Numbericons) tries to take the Eye of Harmony. When Water-T catches up to her, they begin to fight before the Eye of Harmony reveals they actually belong together in a sort of harmony through a series of visions. But before they can get to the bottom of it, Seven's father Lord Dreadnaught appears. It's here that Oxygen-S reveals that he's actually the Number 8.

When they're captured, Ice-T explains what really happened when he had accepted the award. It's revealed that his father disapproved of his mathematical rhythm, and it's why Ice-T refused to acknowledge Goldenfold's help. Number 8 then gets all of the power that the Numbericons were seeking, and he becomes the infinity symbol. Killing Lord Dreadnought and taking over the Numbericons in the process, they head to Alphabetrium. Water-T helps free the others by using his Ice-T form's power, and they head to the planet to help save it.

Meanwhile, Infinity starts destroying Alphabetrium and all letters and numbers in the process. Sinistar Seven protests this, and Infinity tries to destroy her as a result. Seven then explains that Water T's father's death was actually an assassination because while a piece of ceiling fell on him, it was Eight that actually poisoned it. Thus Infinity is the ultimate enemy of both the numbers and the letters. Teaming up at last, Goldenfold, Water-T, Morty, and Sinistar Seven then perform a song to help bring down Infinity. Water-T's father comes back as a force ghost, and when the song ends, he grants Water-T both the kingdom and new powers as "Magma-T."

Magma-T then activates the Eye of Harmony by kissing Seven, and it forms a gun that shoots Infinity in the private parts. Magma-T and Seven then goes on to have a happy ending. Back on Earth, both Morty and Magma-T finally do the homework that Goldenfold wanted all this time. In the post-credits scene, Ice Cube arrives and asks for help and it teases that they'll have a new adventure together.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's Water-T episode?