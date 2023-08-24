Rick and Morty Is Already Looking to Season 10

Rick and Morty is in it for the long haul. After debuting in 2013, the hit animated series has put new eyes on Adult Swim. After dropping season six last year, Rick and Morty is set to go live with its new season this October, and the description of Rick and Morty season 7 teases the show's future through season 10.

As you can see below, Warner Bros. Discovery posted a special blurb about Rick and Morty today. The description was posted alongside the release date of Rick and Morty season 7. The adult animated comedy will return with new episodes in mid-October, and Adult Swim is already looking forward to more seasons.

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10," the blurb reads.

Obviously, the tongue-in-cheek blurb highlights the longevity Rick and Morty is working with. The show turns 10 years old this December, and there is more for Rick Sanchez to do. Years ago, Adult Swim made the big move to renew Rick and Morty for 70 episodes given its immense popularity. The renewal confirmed Rick and Morty would run through 10 seasons, but there is always room for expansion. After all, shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons are still kicking despite their age.

As for Rick and Morty, the edgy comedy will have plenty of eyes on it this fall. The show's new season will put new actors in place for Rick and Morty as actor and co-creator Justin Roiland was cut from the series. Adult Swim announced the writer's removal after allegations of harassment surfaced against Roiland after he was arrested in 2020 on domestic abuse charges.

If you are not caught up on Rick and Morty, the show can be binged over on Max. For more details about the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

Are you excited to see Rick and Morty's new season? Where should the series go in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!