Rick and Morty S7 First Synopsis Released

The seventh season of Rick and Morty is premiering on Adult Swim in October, and the new season is expected to be incredibly fresh, especially since there have been some major changes behind the scenes due to the firing of series co-creator and main voice star, Justin Roiland. A new poster for the upcoming season was released today, and now Adult Swim is sharing the first synopsis for the new episodes.

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!" Adult Swim shared in their press release for the series.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7:

Rick and Morty is set to return on Sunday, October 15th at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim. Fans are eager to see what's next for the animated series after Rick Prime's introduction in the previous season.

If you need to catch up on Rick and Morty's first six seasons, you can now find the episodes streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. There is also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works, which is also currnetly slated for a premiere this Fall.

Adult Swim Addresses Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Departure:

During the production of Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after he was charged with two counts of felony domestic violence in January.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7," the network previously announced.

Executive producer Steve Levy recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the show's future without Roiland, praising the show's team for powering through and getting the season finished. Levy also teases that the creative team behind the show has only gotten better, saying, "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!"

