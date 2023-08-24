Rick and Morty Season 7 Release Date Announced

Rick and Morty has been in the works on Season 7, and now a release date has been set for the new episodes ahead of their premiere on Adult Swim! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the promise that things would be shaking up for the titular duo leading into the next set of episodes, but that turned out to be truer than ever as behind the scenes production has gone through some major changes following the firing of series co-creator and main voice star, Justin Roiland. With production moving full speed ahead on Rick and Morty Season 7 ever since, now the new episodes are coming our way.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will officially be released on Sunday, October 15 at 11 pm EST, with Adult Swim, so now it won't be too much longer until fans get to see the new episodes in action. With so many changes happening behind the scenes, and the status quo for the series itself changing following everything that happened with Rick Prime's introduction in Rick and Morty Season 6, there are still so many questions about what could be coming to the Smith Family and the series when the new episodes launch later this Fall.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Following Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland's firing, Adult Swim revealed their further commitment to continue with development on Rick and Morty Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7." As for what went down in Rick and Morty Season 6, Adult Swim teases the episodes as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show." If you wanted to catch up with everything that has gone down in Rick and Morty's first six seasons, you can now find them streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

There is currently also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works as well, and is also slated for a premiere this Fall according to recent TV listings.