Rick and Morty Season 7 Finale Lets Morty Grow Up

Rick and Morty might have experimented revealing an older Morty in the past (and played it off as an extended joke), but the final episode of Season 7 finally shows us what it would look like if Morty was allowed to grow up! Rick and Morty Season 7 might have already handled the big canonical event for the season was Rick confronted Rick Prime with the help of a returning Evil Morty, but the final episode of the season still had some big things planned to close out this newest wave of episodes. As the season comes to an end, Morty gets some time to work through his issues.

Rick and Morty might have focused more on Rick's evolution and changes since defeating Rick Prime, but Season 7 Episode 10 lets Morty work through his own issues. Rick and Morty's Season 7 finale, "Fear No Mort," sees Morty diving into a Fear Hole to confront his greatest fears, and one of these fears sees him dealing with the fear of uncertainty. And in trying to move on from this, Morty ends up living an entire life and growing up after he ends his childhood adventures with Rick.

Rick and Morty: Morty Finally Grows Up

Rick and Morty Season 7 explores various visions of fear as Morty confronts his fears in the Fear Hole. Failing to escape the hole and figuring out he's still in there after several different attempts, he and Rick decide to just not care about their feelings of uncertainty and try to move on with their lives. It's here that a montage kicks in as Rick and Morty slowly realize that they are enjoying their lives and start going on adventures again. Eventually, this gets to the point where Morty ages out of them.

First going to school and graduating, steadily getting older, Morty ages into adulthood as fans see a vision of the future. The Smith Family lives happily, Summer gets married, Morty gets a job that he hates, and Rick tries to fight off his signs of aging. Rick and Morty bond on a new level too and soon Morty's seen buying his own house. But the real twist is when he sees he's grown up to be exactly like his father, and figures out he's still in the Fear Hole.

This is a fake out exploring ideas and stories we might not see in the rest of the series, but fans got to see what a future life for Morty could be after he stops adventuring with Rick.